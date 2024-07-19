Anushka Sen joins Grammy-winner Ken Lewis for global initiative ‘Project 17’

India’s rising influence on the global stage continues to gain momentum, especially in the realms of arts and culture. Anushka Sen, renowned as a global icon from India, has recently embarked on an ambitious collaboration that underscores her commitment to international initiatives. Teaming up with Grammy-Award winner Ken Lewis and American musician AY Young, Sen is set to contribute to ‘Project 17’, a bold initiative aimed at advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through music, arts, and culture.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Sen, who will lend her voice to a track focused on global education within the ‘Project 17’ framework. Ken Lewis, a highly acclaimed figure in the music industry with a stellar portfolio including Taylor Swift, BTS, and Ariana Grande, will oversee production for all tracks, including the one featuring Sen and AY Young. His expertise, spanning over three decades and adorned with multiple Grammy recognitions, underscores the caliber of talent involved in this global endeavor.

Currently based in the United States, Sen’s participation in ‘Project 17’ highlights the transcendence of artistic contributions beyond geographical boundaries. It reaffirms her status as a versatile international icon bridging East and West through her diverse talents. Earlier, Sen made waves at COP28, where she showcased her vocal prowess on a global platform, representing India alongside other esteemed personalities. This milestone not only showcased her versatility but also underscored her role as a cultural ambassador on the world stage.

Looking ahead, Anushka Sen is gearing up for her international film debut in the Korean movie ‘Asia’, a project anticipated to unveil her acting prowess to global audiences. Her diverse portfolio also includes her role as the brand ambassador for Korean tourism, further solidifying her presence in international spheres.

Sen’s collaboration with Ken Lewis for ‘Project 17’ marks a pivotal moment in her career, aligning her with global causes and cementing her as a torchbearer for Indian talent on a worldwide scale. By leveraging her influence and voice, Sen is not only amplifying India’s cultural footprint but also inspiring future generations to pursue their aspirations on the global stage.

In essence, Sen’s journey reflects India’s evolving narrative as a powerhouse of talent and innovation. Her contributions to ‘Project 17’ serve as a testament to the transformative power of art and culture in advancing global goals, resonating with audiences worldwide. As she continues to push boundaries and explore new horizons, Sen remains a beacon of creativity and advocacy, championing unity through the universal language of music and art.