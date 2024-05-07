Ankush Bahuguna: First Indian male beauty creator to shine at Cannes

Ankush Bahuguna, a trailblazing figure in the world of digital content creation, is set to make history as the first Indian male beauty content creator to grace the renowned Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Styled by the celebrated fashion guru Akshay Tyagi, Bahuguna’s debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival marks a significant milestone in his already illustrious career.

Bahuguna’s journey to Cannes is a testament to his resilience and determination. Originally on a path towards architecture, he discovered his passion for content creation, particularly in the realms of beauty and comedy. Overcoming childhood struggles with self-doubt and bullying, Bahuguna has emerged as a beacon of confidence, inspiring countless individuals along the way.

From humble beginnings in the capital city of India, Ankush Bahuguna has risen to prominence as a prominent figure in the digital landscape. With millions of followers across various social media platforms, he has carved out a unique niche with his captivating and diverse content, defying traditional gender norms and captivating audiences worldwide.

Advertisement

Reflecting on his Cannes debut, Bahuguna expressed his gratitude and disbelief at realizing such a dream. He sees his presence on the prestigious red carpet not only as a personal triumph but also as a significant step forward for South Asian representation in the beauty and fashion industries. His journey serves as an inspiration, illustrating that with belief and hard work, extraordinary achievements are within reach.

Beyond his digital endeavors, Bahuguna has expanded his repertoire to include acting, starring in web series such as “Joint Venture” and “Badboli Bhavna.” Additionally, his popular YouTube series, “Wing It With Ankush,” in collaboration with a leading beauty brand in India, has garnered millions of views, showcasing his versatility and creativity.

Ankush Bahuguna’s ascent to Cannes is not just a momentous occasion for him personally, but it also symbolizes a broader shift towards inclusivity and acceptance in the global beauty and fashion landscape. As he takes his place on the red carpet, Bahuguna’s presence speaks volumes, opening doors for countless others to follow in his footsteps.