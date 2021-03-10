Ankur Gupta, a passionate singer with a soulful voice, is coming up with his debut original on 11 March 2021. What makes it extremely special is the fact that legendary poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar has penned the song.

Ankur, who lost his complete vision at the tender age of 2, never looked back ever since his interest in music was spotted which was at a very early age and since then he began training rigorously under the able mentorship of various gurus.

Ankur is a man with multiple facets. Along with music being his food for the soul, he has excelled in other fields as well simultaneously. Apart from being an excellent singer, he is also a bank officer with one of the leading public sector banks of the country.

He is the founder of Golden Shine Trust, an NGO devoted to empowering persons with disability through music.

Ankur got an opportunity to meet Javed during one of his visits to Delhi in the year 2017 where Javed heard him for the first time. Javed promised to write for Ankur after being thoroughly impressed by his singing skills.

The song—Tore Naina is one of the songs Javed wrote for Ankur. The music video of the same will be unveiled by Javed himself at the launch event on 11 March 2021 in Delhi.