Anime Characters to pose with, in Comic Con India 2022-23

Anime has become the new melting pot of Gen Z and millennials today. The popularity of this hitherto niche entertainment industry from Japan is such that you might be judged if the names Naruto, Goku, Levi Ackerman, Light Yagami, or JoJo don’t ring a bell! The industry enjoys a supremely loyal fanbase besides the mainstream DC-Marvel fandom and has its own army of super characters who dabble in multiple genres of highly addictive comic content.

With the craze of anime going off the charts, Comic Con India 2022-23 is going to be the next nerd-heaven for all things comic, manga, and anime! As Comic Con India – Bangalore inches closer with the 19th and 20th of November as the dates, let’s start the countdown with the top 4 anime characters everyone is talking about right now:

Satoru Gojo

Satoru Gojo comes from a popular 2018 dark fantasy anime and manga series by Gege Akutami named Jujutsu Kaisen. The story shows how a boy swallows a cursed talisman – a demon’s finger – and becomes cursed himself. Satoru Gojo plays as a teacher in the series and is regarded as one of the most powerful, loved and appreciated characters therein. With a tall, lean build, he has snow-white hair and the vibrant blue ‘Six Eyes’.

Eren Yeager

Eren Yeager comes from the well-known series – Attack on Titan by Isayama Hajime. The story revolves in a world where humanity is forced to live in cities surrounded by three massive walls that protect them from gigantic man-eating humanoids known as Titans. The story follows Eren Yeager, who vows to exterminate the Titans after they destroy his hometown and kill his mother. Eren is best described as hardheaded, strong-willed, passionate, and impulsive, characteristics that reflect both his strong desire to protect humanity and, eventually, his equally strong desire to escape the Walls.

Denji

Denji is the main protagonist of the Chainsaw Man manga series by Tatsuki Fujimoto. As a young boy, he inherits his father’s debts from the Yakuza. After meeting Pochita, he becomes a Devil Hunter for the Yakuza in an attempt to clear his debt. A teenage boy with blond and scruffy hair, he has yellow-brown eyes and bags beneath them, giving him a dazed and tired appearance. His teeth are noticeably angular and sharp.

Nezuko Kamado

She is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s deuteragonist. Written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge, she is a demon and Tanjiro Kamado’s younger sister, as well as one of the two remaining members of the Kamado family. She is a young girl with fair skin, visibly large, prominent fangs, and sharp, stiletto nails with a light pink base colour and ombre fading to a red pinkish colour at the tip where they point. Her hair is long, wavy, and black. It reaches just below her waist and appears to be crimped into large, straight ridges, worn side-swept dramatically to her left. Her eyes are soft-looking, pale pink, with a lighter colour around the rims of their irises, slanted downward toward the sides of her face, and framed by notably long eyelashes, the pupils of which can appear slit as she transforms.