Angelina Jolie to play Maria Callas in her biopic

In her upcoming biopic, Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie will play the role of renowned opera singer Maria Callas.

The movie, directed by Oscar-nominated Pablo Larrain, is reportedly titled “Maria.” According to the film’s logline, “Maria” “tells the tumultuous, beautiful, and tragic story of the life of the world’s greatest opera singer, relived and re-imagined during her final days in 1970s Paris.” Steven Knight, who has also written for “Spencer,” “Peaky Blinders,” “Eastern Promises,” and many other movies, wrote the movie’s screenplay.

One of the most renowned opera singers of the 20th century was Greek-American soprano singer Maria Callas. She was raised in Manhattan and was trained in opera when she was 13 before relocating to Italy to pursue her career. She struggled with nearsightedness over the years, which nearly rendered her blind, as well as numerous scandals in both her personal and professional lives, according to Variety.

“I take very seriously the responsibility to Maria’s life and legacy. I will give all I can to meet the challenge. Pablo Larrain is a director I have long admired. To be allowed the chance to tell more of Maria’s story with him, and with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream,” said Jolie.

Prior to this, Pablo directed two biopics: “Jackie,” starring Natalie Portman as Kennedy Onassis, and “Spencer,” starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana.

In contrast, Angelina Jolie, who recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, can be seen in the action movie “Eternals.”

(Inputs from ANI)