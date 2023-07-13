Mission: Impossible 7 Makes Grand Debut in India, 2nd Biggest Hollywood Opener of 2023

In a remarkable feat, Tom Cruise has captivated audiences once again with the highly anticipated film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, directed by Christopher McQuarrie. Despite its release on a non-holiday Wednesday, the movie has made an impressive start at the Indian Box Office.

On its opening day, the film raked in a solid Rs 12 crores nett, positioning itself as the second biggest Hollywood opener of 2023 in India, just behind the colossal success of Fast X. However, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 managed to outperform Fast X in major urban centers, yet fell slightly short in the mass centers where Fast X had a stronger resonance. This discrepancy can be attributed to Fast X’s wider appeal to the masses, ultimately resulting in a grander opening.

Notably, this installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise not only marks Tom Cruise’s biggest opening in India but also stands as the franchise’s most successful opener to date. The top three national theater chains in India contributed around Rs 7.50 crores nett to the overall collection.

While the film’s opening numbers are impressive, the footfall count is relatively lower compared to its predecessor, Fallout. This can be partly attributed to its mid-week release. The real test lies in whether the seventh installment of this celebrated franchise can maintain its momentum over the extended weekend. If it manages to hold steady and perform well, it has the potential to join the coveted Rs 100 crore nett India club. However, sustaining this level of success might prove challenging, as Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 lacks the same mass appeal as Fast X. Nevertheless, early reviews suggest that the film not only has the power to hold its ground but also surpass Fast X’s lifetime nett collections in the country, solidifying its status as a bona fide hit.

In just one day, the film has accumulated an impressive total of Rs 12 crores nett at the Indian Box Office.