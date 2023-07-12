Mission Impossible 7’s train sequence reminds fans of ‘Pathaan’ scene that featured Salman Khan and SRK

The exhilarating trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One had fans buzzing with excitement as they witnessed Tom Cruise’s breathtaking stunts. However, amidst the thrill, a section of Netizens noticed similarities between some shots in the trailer and Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film, Pathaan. Particularly, the train-set sequences drew comparisons between the two movies, leading to online discussions and contrasting opinions.

Twitter users shared screenshots from both films, highlighting the resemblances they observed. Instances like Tom Cruise hanging off a cliff and the train crash scene triggered memories of Pathaan for fans. One user pointed out the irony, saying, “Few days ago, I saw the whole Twitter making fun of #Pathaan train scene just because it accidentally has a similarity with Jackie Chan cartoon. But now that #MissionImpossible also has similar action scenes, nobody will say anything.” Another user shared screenshots of matching scenes and humorously noted, “Bollywood should be proud.”

A user highlighted the comparable shots but received contrasting responses. One user argued, “Train falling off a bridge with people on top was not invented by Tom Cruise or SRK… it’s been an old stunt or action sequence… that’s like saying, ‘Oh, these two songs have the same scale.'” Another user chimed in, stating, “I am sorry, what?! I thought Pathaan was an Indian copy of all Mission Impossible films? The entire train sequence is a scene-to-scene remake of a Jackie Chan animation.”

