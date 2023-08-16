Anees Bazmee all praise for ‘The Ghost of Gandhi’ director at teaser launch

Noted filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who attended the launch of the teaser of the upcoming web series ‘The Ghost of Gandhi’, feels that debutante director Manish Kishore has clarity of thought and will certainly find success with his project.

Bazmee along with Manish Kishore and the cast of ‘The Ghost of Gandhi’, including Sharib Hashmi, Sharman Joshi, Daisy Shah, Deepak Kalra and Sajid, graced the launch of the teaser in Mumbai.

Talking about the series, Bazmee, who is known for hits like ‘Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha’, ‘Singh Is Kinng’, ‘Welcome’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, said, “From the time Manish Kishore narrated the script to me, I was sure that it is going to be something great.

“But if I tell you the truth, it exceeded my expectations. This web series is so good that sometimes I wonder why nothing like this came to my mind. So I want to congratulate Manish for this beautiful thought.”

Manishi Kishore is making his directorial debut with the series, and Bazmee is certain that it will be a huge success.

“All films are important, but the first one we make is super important, because your first project gives you an identification, and sort of sets the bar… I think Manish will find success with his first project, because he has absolute clarity of what he wants to convey,” he said.

Backed by Three Arrows Production and Seeta Films, the series will stream soon.