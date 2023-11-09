Ananya Panday feels ‘Ananya Coy Kapur’ while talking about Aditya Roy Kapur

Actress Ananya Panday, who appeared on the latest episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ along with Sara Ali Khan, spoke about her equation with actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who she is rumoured to be dating.

Show host Karan Johar started the show with ‘Namaste Darshakon’, a popular phrase that Sara Ali Khan uses on her social media. As Sara and Ananya walked towards the couch, Sara (talking about Ananya) said: “We met at the gym today. We worked out together. She has been coming for the past three classes of mine.”

Ananya said: “She’s a tough person to workout with.”

As KJo probed Ananya in his signature style asking indirectly about Aditya Roy Kapur with reference to the two being spotted together on holidays recently.

Ananya responded with a relationship advice: “Do what works for you,” which was followed by fiercely drawing out her guards: “Somethings are private and special. And it should be kept that way (sic).”

She then manoeuvred the conversation to her professional life because “no one is talking about it” as the actress mentioned. But Karan wasn’t the one to give up so easily as he said: “I will get to that but are you in a friendzone with Aditya Roy Kapur?”

Ananya somehow managed to say “We are friends” three times.

Elsewhere during the rapid fire, Karan threw a direct question to Ananya: “Are you dating Aditya Roy Kapur?”

Responding to the same, Ananya said: “I’m feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur answering that question.”

‘Koffee with Karan’ Season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.