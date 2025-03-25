Sunny Deol advises Bollywood to learn filmmaking from the South

Sunny Deol is gearing up for the release of ‘Jaat’ backed by Mythri Movie Makers with Gopichand Malineni at the helm. At the trailer launch event on Monday, the actor was all praises for the film’s producers who also backed ‘Pushpa 2.’ Speaking about it, he said that Bollywood filmmakers should learn from the South. Moreover, he expressed his interest in settling down in the southern part of the subcontinent.

As Sunny Deol lauded the producers of ‘Jaat,’ he drew parallels between Bollywood and the South. He said, “I want producers of Bombay to learn (from them). You all call it Bollywood but first, refer to it as Hindi cinema. And learn how to make cinema with love (from South filmmakers). I thoroughly enjoyed working with all of them. I told them (makers), ‘Let’s do another film’. Maybe I shall go and settle there (in the South).”

Advertisement

Admiring the rootedness in Southern films, he noted Bollywood getting influenced by the West. “The South films retain all of those things and that’s how their films become pan-India. Every person across the country relates to them. I believe we should also follow this thing in Hindi (cinema), and get back to our roots. For instance, my films like ‘Ghatak’, ‘Damini’, and ‘Arjun’. We should make these kinds of films again.”

Advertisement

When an interviewer probed about where the Hindi Film Industry is going wrong, Deol talked about commercialisation. “Earlier, the producer used to like a story when the director narrated it. Then they would commit themselves to making it. Later, the corporates came in and then it became very commercial. In all of this, people lost interest (in filmmaking). Everyone became a victim. The people who had hunger (for filmmaking) were left behind.”

Also Read: Randeep Hooda reveals why he was initially unsure to play Villain in Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’

Touted to be “the biggest action film of the country,” Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory are co-producing ‘Jaat’. S Thaman has composed the music for the upcoming film with cinematography by Rishi Punjabi. Editor Naveen Nooli and art director Avinash Kolla have also joined the technical team working on the project. This action film will mark Gopichand Malineni’s debut in Hindi cinema. Alongside Deol, the film will also feature Randeep Hooda Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra. The film will hit theatres on 10 April.