The trailer of Yeh Saali Aashiqui is out. An action-thriller revolving around newcomers Vardhan Puri (Amrish Puri’s grandson) and Shivaleeka Oberoi, the film involves murder and looks and feels like a whodunnit.

There is romance, drama, action, thriller, and mystery around a love triangle, whether it exists for sure is what the audiences will be bogged down by after they finish watching the trailer.

Vardhan Puri is legendary actor Amrish Puri’s grandson while Shivaleeka Oberoi is an assistant director on films like Kick and Housefull 3.

Shivaleeka shared the trailer on her official Instagram account and wrote, “Yeh Saali Aashiqui Trailer Keep your enemies close and your LOVERS even CLOSER! #YehSaaliAashiqui, trailer out now! (link in bio)See you in cinemas on 22nd November!”

Actor Rohit Roy also commented on the trailer and wrote, “All the best ! Looks damn interesting.”

Vardhan Puri also shared the trailer of the film on social media.

Directed by Cherag Ruparel and produced by Pen India Limited and Amrish Puri Films, Yeh Saali Aashiqui is slated to release on 22 November 2019.