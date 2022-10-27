Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Mohabbatein’ turns 22 today

Bollywood romantic drama film, ‘Mohabbatein’, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, turns 22 today.

Jimmy Shergill, Shamita Shetty, Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj, Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Archana Puran Singh, and Kim Sharma all had significant roles in the Aditya Chopra-directed movie.

Taking to their official social media handle, Yash Raj Films shares a post celebrating 22 years of ‘Mohabbatein’ with the caption, “22 years since Mr. Raj Aryan Malhotra came and taught us “Pyaar Kaise Hota Hai”. Celebrating #22YearsOfMohabbatein”

The movie, which was hailed as a blockbuster success, was directed by Aditya Chopra for the second time after the hugely successful romantic drama “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.”

The songs and dialogue from the movie are still memorable 22 years after it was released.

Following “Josh,” “Mohabbatein” was SRK’s second project with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his first with Amitabh Bachchan.

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s action thriller “Pathaan,” directed by Siddharth Anand. The Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions of the movie are scheduled to open in theatres on January 25, 2023.

In addition, he will star opposite Taapsee Pannu in director Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film, “Dunki,” and in south director Atlee’s upcoming film, “Jawan,” which is scheduled to open in theatres on June 2, 2023.

While Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Parineeti Chopra will also appear in director Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film “Uunchai,” Amitabh Bachchan will. On November 11, 2022, the movie is scheduled to premiere in theatres.

Additionally, he is the director of the pan-Indian movies “Project K” with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and “The Intern.”

(Inputs from ANI)