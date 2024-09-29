Yo Yo Honey Singh celebrates Diljit Dosanjh’s global stardom

At the IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi, singer Yo Yo Honey Singh expressed his heartfelt admiration for fellow artist Diljit Dosanjh, reflecting on the pride he feels witnessing Dosanjh’s impressive rise on the international stage.

Speaking to reporters on the green carpet, Singh praised Dosanjh’s journey, stating, “What Diljit has achieved is tremendous. Being from a Sikh family, we are incredibly proud to see him shine globally.”

Singh, who has known Dosanjh since 2009 when they collaborated on the album ‘The Next Level’, shared personal anecdotes about their relationship. “I composed the entire album and spent a year with him. He is capable of anything he sets his mind to,” Singh remarked.

Advertisement

In the wake of Dosanjh’s nomination for Best Playback Singer for his work in the film ‘Dunki’, Singh reflected on the artist’s unwavering characteristics. “He’s still the same person I knew back then—hardworking, honest, and somewhat introverted. He hasn’t changed much; he’s always been serious and focused,” Yo Yo Honey Singh noted.

The evening was also marked by an exciting announcement regarding a documentary about Singh’s life, set to release on Netflix later this year.

“You should definitely keep an eye out for my documentary,” he revealed. “It’s going to be a world release across 200 countries, and the editing is currently underway. It dives deep into who I really am, so I hope everyone watches it.”

The IIFA Awards 2024 festivities began on September 27 with the IIFA Utsavam, a special event dedicated to southern Indian cinema, featuring talents from the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries. The excitement built up over the three days leading to the grand award show, culminating in an invitation-only event, IIFA Rocks, scheduled for September 29.