Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal unite for ‘Chhaila’

Celebrated singers Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal have joined forces for their first independent track, “Chhaila,” which debuted on Monday.

The song is a notable addition to the music scene, showcasing Shreya’s talent as she takes on rapping for the very first time.

This exciting project is the brainchild of the acclaimed composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, who not only produced the track but also wrote it in collaboration with Shraddha Pandit. “Chhaila” is part of Salim-Sulaiman’s independent music initiative, Bhoomi 2024.

Following the release, fans quickly took to social media to express their enthusiasm, flooding the comments section with admiration. One fan enthusiastically declared, “It’s more than just a collaboration—it’s a dream come true,” while another hailed it as “a historic collaboration.”

The positive feedback continued, with comments like “Pure magic,” “Chhaila is an absolute masterpiece,” and heartfelt thanks directed towards Salim-Sulaiman for their work.

In a past interview, both singers addressed persistent rumors about a rivalry between them. Shreya remarked on the tendency of people to pit women artists against each other, stating, “People derive pleasure from painting an image of women artists in competition, as if it’s some kind of battlefield. Sorry to disappoint everyone, but Sunidhi and I are besties. I wonder why they never male artists against each other.”

Sunidhi echoed her sentiments, emphasizing their bond: “Our choices may not be alike, but our souls are. That defines our friendship.”

The music video for “Chhaila” is as dynamic as the track itself, featuring the two artists performing together in a lively setting. They not only showcase their vocal talents but also engage in choreography, rapping alongside each other.

The video culminates with a powerful moment as the singers drop their mics, turning their backs to one another, symbolizing their artistic partnership.

Both Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal are no strangers to collaboration, having lent their voices to numerous film songs over the years—including the haunting “Imaan Ka Asar” from the 2006 film ‘Dor’ and the catchy “Hum To Aise Hain Bhaiya” from ‘Laaga Chunari Mein Daag’ (2007).