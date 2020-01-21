After the first look of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund created a massive buzz on Twitter, makers launched the upcoming film’s teaser.

Directed by Sairat fame filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, Jhund also features Akash Tomar and Rinku Rajguru.

Jhund is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. In the film, Bachchan essays the role of a professor who motivates street children to form a football team.

The teaser opens with an impressive soundtrack by Ajay-Atul and introduces a group of kids as they walk with bricks, hockey sticks in what looks like a market.

Amitabh Bachchan shared the teaser of the upcoming film on his official Twitter handle and wrote, “T 3417 – JHUND .. !! झुंड .. आ गया, आ गया .. !!.”

Earlier on Monday, the Piku actor had also shared the first look poster of the film in which he is seen standing with his back to the camera.

Wearing a blue hoodie that bears the title of the film, Amitabh is seen looking ahead into what looks like a small slum.

Produced under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Film Entertainment and Aatpat, Jhund is slated to release on 8 May 2020.