Amid controversy, Kim Soo Hyun’s ‘Knock-Off’ shoot halted; Producers may seek delay fee

South Korean star Kim Soo Hyun continues to be in troubled waters amid his controversy with late actress Kim Sae Ron. The actress’ family accused Soo Hyun of dating Sae Ron when she was just a minor. Moreover, the family claims that Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST pressured the actress over her debt in connection with her DUI case. Following this, new revelations surfaced from both sides, with Soo Hyun even suing the family. Amid the ongoing controversy, reports suggested that his slated Disney+ drama, ‘Knock-Off’, might face a delay or even get cancelled. Now, reports reveal the makers have halted the production of the drama indefinitely. Moreover, the word also suggests that the producers may seek around 18 billion KRW from the actor for damages.

As per media outlets, the show’s production team has officially notified cast and crew to pause all filming activities from April 23, 2025, onwards. Moreover, Park Ki-pyo, CEO of South Korea’s first-ever streetwear brand, Safety Zone Korea, also reportedly issued a statement. “As a company that values youthful energy and innovative branding, we collaborated with Knock-Off in its production. However, this unforeseen scandal has disrupted the project, which is truly regrettable. We will determine our official stance after Disney releases its decision.”

Moreover, as reported by SPOTV News, the production company is considering charging Kim Soo Hyun up to 18 billion KRW in damages. The whopping amount is almost triple the show’s production cost. However, the exact amount of the penalty is yet to be out. For the unversed, ‘Knock-Off’ had a production budget of 60 billion KRW. Kim Soo Hyun’s fee was reportedly 9 billion KRW. It’s an unusual move to directly take action against the actor. However, experts believe that given the limelight the actor’s controversy is attracting, the companies might look for direct action.

The drama was going to offer a realistic portrayal of the 1997 financial crisis in South Korea, also known as the IMF crisis. For the drama, the makers approached Soo Hyun for the role of Kim Sung Joon. Sung Joon is a strong-willed man who enters the counterfeit market during the 20th-century financial crisis. Taking advantage of the situation, he quickly rises to become the king of the counterfeit goods market. Joining him was Jo Bo Ah of ‘Destined with You’ and ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed,’ as Kim Sung Joon’s first love. Her character works as a customs officer.

