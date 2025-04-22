Kim Soo Hyun fans unite to launch legal action against malicious comments

Kim Soo Hyun is in the middle of a controversy involving the late actress, Kim Sae Ron. The actress’ family accused Soo Hyun of dating Sae Ron when she was just a minor. Moreover, the family claims that Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST pressured the actress over her debt in connection with her DUI case. With every passing day, the controversy deepens with new revelations surfacing from both sides. Following this, GOLD MEDALIST announced legal action against malicious rumours. Now, the actor’s domestic and international fan clubs and unions are filing a complaint against the ill rumours and misinformation.

On April 22, reports revealed that the Kim Soo Hyun Fan Union, including Daum Cafe Eucharis and DC Inside’s Kim Soo Hyun Gallery, has announced legal action. Their complaint is against those spreading false and malicious rumours being levelled at the actor online. Allkpop also reported the statement issued by the fan union. The union said, “There has been an ongoing spread of malicious rumours and defamation targeting Kim Soo Hyun by individuals unrelated to him through online communities and social media. We are currently pursuing a criminal complaint.”

The Union also revealed that it is a joint action by both domestic and international fan communities. Moreover, they revealed conducting extensive research and collecting evidence. These include the “malicious comments, manipulated images, and fabricated posts” that have been circulating online lately. “This is a voluntary movement to protect the actor’s rights and preserve a healthy fan culture. We will not tolerate personal attacks or defamatory comments disguised as freedom of expression. No leniency will be shown.”

Meanwhile, the legal representative attorney Yang Tae-Young also issued the statement. Tae-Young revealed that the fan union plans to file the complaint with Seoul Seongbuk Police Station this week. The complaint is over defamation under Korea’s Information and Communications Network Act.

This comes after GOLD MEDALIST stated that it would push for legal action. This will be against individuals and platforms spreading defamatory content, s*xually harassing the actor, and circulating baseless rumours.

