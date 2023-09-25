Amar Akbar Anthony writer Prayag Raj passes away at 88

Prayag Raj, a seasoned filmmaker and screenwriter, passed away on Saturday in Mumbai. He was well known for movies like Dharamveer, Coolie, Mard, and Amar Akbar Anthony.

The news of the demise of the veteran writer-director was confirmed by his son, Aditya. While speaking to PTI, he was quoted sharing, “He passed away peacefully on Saturday at 4pm at his residence in Bandra. He had multiple ailments since eight to ten years like heart disease and age-related issues.” Prayag Raj was 88.

His last rites were carried out on Sunday morning at Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. It was attended by family, and his friends from the industry.

He has written over 100 films to his credit as a writer and a few as a lyricist.

The entire film industry is in disbelief as Prayag Raj, a seasoned screenwriter and director, passed away suddenly. He passed away at his Mumbai home on Saturday. Several celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor, paid tribute to the director on social media shortly after the news surfaced.

Anil Kapoor, who collaborated with Prayag Raj on the film Hifazat, expressed his sorrow on Instagram stories, writing, “I’m really devastated by the loss of late Prayag Raj. It was an honor to work on Hifazat with him. May he rest in peace, his soul”. He added a picture from the Hifazat sets.

The news of Prayag Raj’s passing was announced by Amitabh Bachchan on his own blog. We lost another pillar of our storied film industry last night… PrayagRaj passed away at 4 pm yesterday”.

Prayag Raj collaborated with Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, and others. Dharamveer, Ponga Pandit, Coolie, Mard, Desh Premee, Naseeb, Suhaag, Parvarish, Amar Akbar Anthony, Bhai Ho To Aisa, and Hifazat are just a few of the movies for which he authored the screenplays.

He experimented with singing and music composition in addition to writing and directing.