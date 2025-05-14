‘Alien: Earth’ unveils first look with Adarsh Gourav, premieres on THIS date

Get ready for an electrifying sci-fi experience! Adarsh Gourav, the BAFTA-nominated actor, is set to star in ‘Alien: Earth’, a gripping new series that promises to send chills down your spine.

The much-anticipated show, which is based on Ridley Scott’s iconic ‘Alien’ franchise, just dropped its first look and announced its premiere date: August 12.

The first glimpse of the series is a tantalizing ‘Alien: Earth’ teaser, showcasing Adarsh Gourav in a futuristic grey-blue jumpsuit as he steps into the shoes of his character, Slightly. He shared the powerful image with his fans on social media, offering a sneak peek into the series’ intense atmosphere.

The still shows a group of six individuals walking together in what looks like a military or high-tech setting, all donned in matching grey jumpsuits.

It’s clear this is no ordinary crew—they’re likely part of a specialized team facing extraordinary circumstances.

Adarsh’s post on social media read: “Out on the 12th of August!” hinting at the excitement to come.

Directed by Noah Hawley, ‘Alien: Earth’ follows a high-stakes adventure that begins when a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth. A young woman and a group of tactical soldiers make a shocking discovery that forces them into an epic face-off with Earth’s greatest threat.

With Ridley Scott serving as Executive Producer, the show promises to stay true to the atmospheric, edge-of-your-seat tension the ‘Alien’ franchise is known for.

Filmed entirely in Thailand, the series is designed to immerse viewers in a world that feels both familiar and completely alien, with Hawley’s signature narrative touch paired with Scott’s dark, captivating universe.

It’s not just a visual spectacle; ‘Alien: Earth’ also delivers suspense and action-packed thrills, featuring an international cast of talented actors, including Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Timothy Olyphant, Sandra Yi Sencindiver, and Diem Camille.

For fans of intense sci-fi drama, ‘Alien: Earth’ will be available for streaming on FX network and Hulu, so mark your calendars for August 12—it’s going to be a wild ride!

But that’s not all for Adarsh Gourav! He’s also set to star in ‘Tu Yaa Main’, a highly anticipated film slated for a Valentine’s Day 2026 release. Described as a genre-blending thriller with elements of romance, suspense, and survival, ‘Tu Yaa Main’ is being hailed as the ultimate “date fright” film.

The movie will also feature debutante Shanaya Kapoor.