Mohanlal’s ‘Thudarum’ smashes records: 100 crore in Kerala alone and counting!

Malayalam cinema is witnessing a historic moment, and it comes wrapped in the magic of ‘Thudarum’. Yes, it’s official — the Mohanlal-starrer has stormed past the ₹100 crore mark ‘just’ from its Kerala box office run, setting a sensational new benchmark for Mollywood blockbusters.

Taking to social media with pride and emotion, Mohanlal shared a poster that declared the record in bold: “A new chapter in Kerala box office history. A 100 crore Kerala gross.”

Alongside it, the actor wrote, “#Thudarum storms into the record books with its first 100 crore mark exclusively at the Kerala box office! A milestone that we created together! Thank you, Kerala.”

Fans and film buffs flooded timelines with congratulations, and the celebratory mood shows no signs of slowing down — much like the film’s impressive theatrical run.

Released last month, ‘Thudarum’ opened to glowing reviews and has been riding a wave of word-of-mouth ever since. Theatres continue to see packed houses, and the emotional, soul-stirring narrative has clearly struck a chord with the audience.

A few days before the box office numbers hit triple digits, Mohanlal had already begun expressing his gratitude. In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), he said, “I’m deeply moved and truly humbled by the love and heartfelt response for ‘#Thudarum’. Each message and every word of appreciation has touched me in ways I can’t fully express.”

He continued, “Thank you for opening your hearts to this story, for seeing its soul, and for embracing it with such grace. This gratitude is not mine alone. It belongs to every single person who walked this journey with me, giving their love, effort, and spirit to every frame.”

The actor also extended his thanks to the cast and crew, writing, “To Renjith M, Tharun Moorthy, KR Sunil, Shobhana, Binu Pappu, Prakash Varma, Shaji Kumar, Jakes Bejoy and our extraordinary team — your artistry and passion made ‘Thudarum’ what it is.”

He signed off with a simple but powerful message: “To see it resonate so deeply is more than a reward. It is a true blessing. With all my heart, thank you. With love and gratitude always.”

But what makes ‘Thudarum’ so special?

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film has been one of the most anticipated Malayalam releases of the year. And a big part of the hype had to do with its leading pair — Mohanlal and Shobana — reuniting on-screen after a staggering 19 years.

Their chemistry, loved for decades, had previously given us classics like ‘Manichithrathazhu’, ‘Thenmavin Kombathu’, and ‘Mambazhakkalam’.

Their return together in ‘Thudarum’ was more than just a nostalgia trip. It was a powerful reminder of the kind of cinematic magic only veteran actors like them can bring. To top it off, this marked Mohanlal’s 360th film and his 56th collaboration with Shobana.