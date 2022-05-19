Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on 19th May to update her fans that she is traveling to UK to begin her shoot for her Hollywood debut film which is to be titled ‘Heart of Stone. This Netflix movie will also star Gal Gadot who is said to play an international spy, and Jamie Dornan.

Excited to began her journey, sharing her selfie she wrote “And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again- sooooo nervous!!!!”.

One could not help but see her excitement as she shared a selfie sporting a natural look with open hair and hoop earrings.

The film is said to be a spy thriller and is going to be directed by BAFTA nominated British director Tom Harper who has given hits such as ‘The Aeronauts’. The plot of the movie has been kept under wraps so far.

On 8th of March Netflix India had shared the news of Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut on their official Instagram account.

Alia Bhatt is not the only Indian actress to have ventured in Hollywood movies. Actresses who have given brilliant performances in Hollywood movies are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan(Pink Panther 2) , Priyanka Chopra( Baywatch, Isn’t it romantic), Deepika Padukone(xxx-Return of Xander) as well as Tabu(Life of pi).