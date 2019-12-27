Sanjay Leela Bhansali has begun shooting for his upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead, the film has been a long-planned project that has finally taken off.

An excited Alia Bhatt announced the news of the film on her official Instagram handle and wrote, “Look what Santa gave me this year.”

An almost Christmas present, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production house, Bhansali productions, also shared the news on their official Instagram handle. The production house shared an image of the film title with a caption that said, “Good things are on its way and you’ll see in the new year#GangubaiKathiawadi In Cinemas 11th Sept 2020! @aliaabhatt#SanjayLeelaBhansali @prerna_singh6.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical film which is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai and revolves around Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch.

The film will be written-directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada under their respective banners Bhansali Productions and Pen India Limited.

Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor will also be appearing in guest appearance in the film while Vijay Raaz and Vinay Pathak will be playing pivotal roles.

The film is scheduled to release on 11 September 2020.