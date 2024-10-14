Alia Bhatt updates on ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif

Farhan Akhtar teased netizens in 2021 with the announcement of his all-female travel film ‘Jee Le Zaraa.’ The film would have been the third slice-of-life travel film under Akhtar’s production house after ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.’ The film became highly anticipated, but following the announcement of the project and its lead actors, the makers released no further information. While the stakeholders have commented on the film’s status on several instances, fans are curious to know when the project will see the light of day. Now, Alia Bhatt has updated on the film’s status.

Recently, Alia spoke with The Lallantop and talked about the future of the highly-anticipated project. She said, “We have not scheduled shooting. Definitely, hogi! (It will happen for sure). It’s a film that everybody—jo bhi key players hain uss film mein (the key players of the film)—actors, producers, director, everybody wants the film to happen.”

Additionally, Alia added that the biggest hurdle is bringing together the cast and crew of ‘Jee Le Zaraa’. “Logistically, kaafi difficult ho raha tha to get all the dates together. But I think agar sabke zehan mein hai aur intent mein hain toh woh film ban jayegi. (It is difficult to get the dates of the key players together, but everyone has it in their mind that the film has to be made).”

As the conversation progressed, the ‘Highway’ star also talked about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Inshallah.’ Poised to star Alia and Salman Khan, the project got shelved. She revealed, “Main Sanjay sir ke saath dusri film kar rahi hoon (I am doing a different film with him), Love and War. I hope he makes Inshallah someday because bohot hi badhiya kahani hain (It is a brilliant story).”

Meanwhile, previously, in an interview with Variety, Farhan Akhtar also opened up on the film. Farhan clarified that the project was on hold due to scheduling issues. He believes the project has a “destiny of its own” and “it’ll happen when it has to.” The makers and the actors have confirmed that the project is very much still on the plate. However, there is no clarity about its commencement.

On the work front, Alia’s recent flick, ‘Jigra’ released on October 11. Moving ahead, she has Bhansali’s ‘Love and War’ and YRF’s spy-thriller ‘Alpha’ alongside Sharvari, on the cards.