Alaya F share a great start for the day

Alaya F has always seen bringing some major motivation to her fans on her social media. While maintaining her constant spree of coming up with motivational things, she is here with a video capturing a glimpse of her perfect Monday start.

While taking to her social media, the actress shared a video capturing her morning skincare routine followed by her early morning drinks, and then a good time with her pet which is taken ahead well with book reading and then cherished with her Yoga session. While sharing a caption to this video, she wrote –

“Started this week with peace and productivity”

This was just yet another example of Alaya’s daily healthy and productive routines which is constant in her life. This is indeed a reason the actress always seems to inspire her fans.

Talking about her upcoming films, Alaya F has a really very interesting lineup with films like U-Turn with Ekta Kapoor, Freddy with Kartik Aaryan, and more unannounced projects.