Al Pacino balances fatherhood and fame: “My kids improved my work”

Legendary actor Al Pacino has opened up about how becoming a father has deeply influenced his life and career.

The Oscar winner, known for iconic roles across decades, recently shared in an interview with ‘E! News’ that his four children have not just added joy to his life but have also made him a better actor.

At 84, Pacino is the proud father of four: Julie Marie, 35, from his relationship with acting coach Jan Tarrant; 24-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with actress Beverly D’Angelo; and his youngest, Roman, just 2 years old, from his former relationship with Noor Alfallah.

Reflecting on his early years of fatherhood, Pacino recalled how his daughter Julie unexpectedly helped him shape one of his most memorable performances — his Oscar-winning role in the 1992 film ‘Scent of a Woman’, where he played a blind man.

He shared that during his preparation for the role, he spent time at institutions for the visually impaired to understand their experiences. But it was a simple moment with his then 3-year-old daughter that truly changed his perspective.

“I asked her, ‘Julie, can you pretend to be a blind person?’ And just like that, she did it — naturally, without overthinking,” Pacino said. “I thought to myself, ‘Wow, kids really are geniuses.’ There was such honesty in her performance, something pure that I wanted to capture in my own work.”

His youngest son, Roman, is now the newest source of energy in his life. Pacino admitted that becoming a father again later in life has filled him with a renewed sense of purpose.

“I want to be around for this child,” he shared in a past interview. “I hope I stay healthy so he knows who his dad is and we can make memories together.”

Even when they aren’t physically together, Pacino finds creative ways to stay connected with Roman. He spoke fondly about their video calls, where they share playful moments like harmonica sessions.

“Everything he does is real,” Pacino said, highlighting the pure joy he finds in these father-son interactions.

Aside from family life, Al Pacino continues to find passion in his work. His latest film ‘The Ritual’ is currently playing in theatres, and the veteran actor shared how much he genuinely enjoyed working on this project. “It’s a privilege to do what I do. Making films can be a real challenge, but when you’re on a project you love, it’s all worth it,” he said. “I actually looked forward to going to work on this one.”

The happiness he found on set mirrored the joy he feels at home. “It’s tough when you don’t look forward to work, but this was different. I had fun.”