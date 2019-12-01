Superstar Akshay Kumar has completed shooting for her upcoming film Sooryavanshi. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film stars Katrina Kaif and Akshay in lead roles.

On Saturday, Kesari actor took to his official Instagram handle to announce the wrap up of the film. He posted a picture of himself, along with Rohit Shetty, sitting under a helicopter.

Alongside the picture, Akshay wrote, “Last Day, Last Shot, Last Stunt of #Sooryavanshi

It’s been an incredible experience to be a part of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe… We’re excited for you to witness it at the cinema, it’s gonna blow your mind We hope (sic).”

This is the fourth film of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe after directing Singham, starring Ajay Devgn in 2011, Singham Returns in 2014, starring Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Simmba starring Ranveer Singh in 2018.

Both Ajay and Ranveer will have a cameo in Sooryavanshi.

Earlier, Akshay shared a glimpse of the same on Instagram. He wrote, “The desi Avengers of the Cop universe! When Bajirao ‘Singham’ meets Sangram ‘Simmba’ Bhalerao meets Veer #Sooryavanshi, expect not just fireworks but a full-blown blast on 27th March, 2020 (sic).”

On Saturday, Rohit Shetty also announced his another film – Golmaal Five. Ajay Devgn will star in the fifth film of the franchise.

Sooryavanshi is scheduled to release on March 27, 2020.