Akshay Kumar will miss Ambani wedding after testing COVID -19 positive

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will miss the much-anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, after testing positive for COVID-19. The actor has been travelling recently to promote his new film, “Sarfira”, before becoming unwell. He recently decided to get his COVID-19 test done following reports of his crew members being COVID positive.

According to IndiaToday.in, Akshay has quarantined himself after receiving news of his test and is following all the required medical guidelines. A source close to the actor confirmed, “Akshay tested positive on Friday morning and, as a responsible individual, he has isolated himself to prevent any potential spread of the virus.”

Following his illness, he will remain absent from the upcoming promotion events for his new film .Akshay will also miss the lavish wedding of Anant and Radhika which is scheduled for Friday.

The wedding festivities will take place at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre and many renowned celebrities and international figures are set to join the ceremony. The star packed guest list includes political leaders Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, Mark Tucker, Chairman of HSBC Holdings plc; Jay Lee, Executive Chairman of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and international celebrities like Kim and Khloe Kardashians. Indian politicians Mamata Banerjee and Lalu Prasad Yadav will also be in attendance.

The three-day wedding celebration includes ‘Shubh Vivaah’ on 12 July, followed by ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ on July 13, and ‘Mangal Utsav’ (the wedding reception) on July 14.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s latest film ‘Sarfira’, an official adaptation of the 2020 Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, released in theaters today. The movie is directed by Sudha Kongara and features Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan, and a cameo by Suriya.