With the massive success of Houseful 4 Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala are back with the fifth instalment of the Housefull franchise. Akshay Kumar today made the announcement of a sequel on his Instagram account. Houseful series has become the first-ever franchise film in Indian Cinema to have five instalments.
Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is all set to release on the occasion of Diwali in 2024. The actor promises a roller-coaster ride of fun, entertainment, and comedy that will leave you in excitement and joy.
View this post on Instagram
Apart from Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, there will also be a boast of the star-studded cast. Both actors have been associated with the franchise ever since the beginning. The two will also be joined by a star-studded cast for Housefull 5. However, details regarding the same have not been revealed as of now.