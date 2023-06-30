With the massive success of Houseful 4 Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala are back with the fifth instalment of the Housefull franchise. Akshay Kumar today made the announcement of a sequel on his Instagram account. Houseful series has become the first-ever franchise film in Indian Cinema to have five instalments.

Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is all set to release on the occasion of Diwali in 2024. The actor promises a roller-coaster ride of fun, entertainment, and comedy that will leave you in excitement and joy.

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, there will also be a boast of the star-studded cast. Both actors have been associated with the franchise ever since the beginning. The two will also be joined by a star-studded cast for Housefull 5. However, details regarding the same have not been revealed as of now.