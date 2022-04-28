Ajay Devgn vs Kiccha Sudeep: “Hindi will always be national language”

Follow Us:
Recently Hindi film actor Ajay Devgn said, “Hindi was, is, and will always be our mother tongue and national language,” while responding to a Kannada actor who pointed out at a recent event that Hindi is not the national language.

The “national language” debate came back in focus on Wednesday, as Hindi actor Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to react to a comment by Kannada actor Sudeep.

It all began with a statement by Sudeep at an event associated the blockbuster KGF Chapter 2, which has been dubbed into many languages. He is learnt to have said at the event that “Hindi is no more a national language” to indicate the reach of some of the Southern films in recent times.

Reacting to the comment, Ajay Devgn tagged the Kannada actor on Twitter and asked him why he releases Hindi dubbed versions of movies made in his mother tongue.

Sudeep said in response that he could read Devgn’s tweet in Hindi because he respected and had learnt the language, but asked what would have been the response if he had tweeted in Kannada. “Don’t we too belong to India, sir?” he asked.

Ajay was quick to respond and seemed to bury the hatchet with it. Calling Sudeep a ‘friend’, he wrote, “Thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I’ve always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation.”

Sudeep responded to this by advising the senior actor to not react ‘without knowing the complete matter’. His tweet read, “Translation and interpretations are perspectives sir. That’s the reason not reacting without knowing the complete matter..matters. I don’t blame you @ajaydevgn sir. Perhaps it would have been a happy moment if i had received a tweet from you for a creative reason. Luv & Regards.”

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, however, reacted strongly to Ajay Devgn’s tweet. “Hindi was never and will never be our National Language. It is the duty of every Indian to respect linguistic diversity of our country,” he said.

