Ajay Devgn vs Kiccha Sudeep: “Hindi will always be national language”

Ajay Devgn vs Kiccha Sudeep: All languages have the same importance whether it is Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, or Kannada. Recently Hindi film actor Ajay Devgn said, “Hindi was, is, and will always be our mother tongue and national language,” while responding to a Kannada actor who pointed out at a recent event that Hindi is not the national language.

The “national language” debate came back in focus on Wednesday, as Hindi actor Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to react to a comment by Kannada actor Sudeep.

It all began with a statement by Sudeep at an event associated the blockbuster KGF Chapter 2, which has been dubbed into many languages. He is learnt to have said at the event that “Hindi is no more a national language” to indicate the reach of some of the Southern films in recent times.

Kannada Actor @KicchaSudeep said ,”correct it,Hindi is no more the National Language, its no more a National language”!

Kannada Actor @KicchaSudeep said ,"correct it,Hindi is no more the National Language, its no more a National language"!

In a film launch & a huge applause from the crowd & the media. Hope the efforts of Kannada activists are reaching the intended places.

Reacting to the comment, Ajay Devgn tagged the Kannada actor on Twitter and asked him why he releases Hindi dubbed versions of movies made in his mother tongue.

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

जन गण मन । — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

Sudeep said in response that he could read Devgn’s tweet in Hindi because he respected and had learnt the language, but asked what would have been the response if he had tweeted in Kannada. “Don’t we too belong to India, sir?” he asked.

Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn't to hurt,Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir 😁

Ajay was quick to respond and seemed to bury the hatchet with it. Calling Sudeep a ‘friend’, he wrote, “Thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I’ve always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation.”