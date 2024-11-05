Abhishek Bachchan says common sense is the answer to natural stupidity

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who finds himself in the midst of divorce rumours from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has something to say on artificial intelligence and natural stupidity.

On Monday, the actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a video in which he shared his opinion on the rising use of artificial intelligence, and how it will never be at par with natural stupidity.

However, he said that the greatest weapon to combat natural stupidity is common sense.

Advertisement

He wrote in the video, “While Al is in trend, remember common sense was and will always be your best comeback to natural stupidity! Presenting #Blabberhead, he ‘talks’ sense”.

He then went on to say in the video, “Common sense is like deodorant, the people who need it the most, never use it”.

The video is a part of promotions for his upcoming movie ‘I Want To Talk’ which is helmed by ace director Shoojit Sircar. It marks Abhishek’s first collaboration with Shoojit Sircar who has earlier worked with his father, veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan in three films including ‘Piku’, ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ and ‘Shoe Bite’.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Abhishek Bachchan has been in the centre of a storm pertaining to his marriage with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as there have been rumours of him being involved romantically with his ‘Dasvi’ actress Nimrat Kaur.

While the rumours are yet to be validated, Abhishek and Aishwarya have maintained a total silence on their parts.

Their love story intensified while working on Muzaffar Ali’s ‘Umraao Jaan’ when Abhishek started to develop feelings for Aishwarya. Around the same time, they were also shooting for ‘Dhoom 2’ when they realised their feelings for each other and started getting closer. The couple tied the knot in 2007.