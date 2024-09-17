Aishwarya Rai doll captures red-carpet glamour from Ambani wedding

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s glamorous red anarkali outfit from the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding is now inspiring a unique piece of art—a doll fashioned after her striking ensemble.

At the high-profile wedding in July, Aishwarya captivated the attendees with her timeless beauty and sophisticated style, wearing a radiant red anarkali suit adorned with intricate gold detailing. This outfit not only highlighted her classic fashion sense but also solidified her reputation as a style icon.

The attention to detail in Aishwarya’s wedding attire has now been immortalized by Sri Lankan artist Nigeshan, who has created a doll dressed in a miniature version of the actress’s stunning outfit.

A video showcasing this doll has quickly gone viral, sparking a flurry of reactions from online audiences. Many have praised the doll for its meticulous craftsmanship, capturing the essence of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ensemble with remarkable precision.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an Indian actress popular for her contributions to both Hindi and Tamil cinema. Her journey to stardom began with her victory in the Miss World 1994 pageant.

Known for her exceptional beauty and acting prowess, she has earned numerous accolades, including two Filmfare Awards and international recognition. In 2004, Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world. She received the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2009. France awarded her the Order of Arts and Letters in 2012.

Aishwarya’s career began with modeling and appearances in television commercials. It led to her participation in the Miss India pageant where she was the runner-up. Her acting debut came in 1997 with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film ‘Iruvar’. And she entered Hindi cinema the same year with ‘Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya’. Aishwarya’s roles in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ (1999) and ‘Devdas’ (2002) earned her critical acclaim and established her as a leading actress in the Indian film industry.