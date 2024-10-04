Mohan Raj, Malayalam star known as Keerikkadan Jose, dies at 72

Veteran Malayalam actor Mohan Raj, widely known by his stage name Keerikkadan Jose, passed away on Thursday at his residence in Kanjiramkulam. He was 72 and had been undergoing treatment for various health issues. His passing marks the end of an era in Malayalam cinema, where his performances as a villain made a lasting impact.

Mohan Raj gained widespread fame for his portrayal of the character Keerikkadan Jose in the 1989 film Kireedam, starring Mohanlal. The role solidified his image as a fearsome antagonist, and he went on to play similar roles in several other films, earning a reputation as one of Malayalam cinema’s most memorable villains. His filmography spans three decades and includes notable titles like Uppukandam Brothers, Chenkol, Aaram Thampuran, and Narasimham.

Born in a small village as the second son of Sukumaran Nadar and Pankajakshi, Mohan Raj’s journey into the world of cinema was anything but straightforward. He had initially aspired to join the Indian Army but had to abandon that dream due to a leg injury. Afterward, he pursued various jobs, excelling in competitive exams, which led to positions in both the Customs department and the Kerala Police. Ultimately, he took up a role as an Assistant Enforcement Officer (AEO) with the Enforcement Directorate. Despite his growing success in the film industry, Mohan Raj continued to work in his government role for years, balancing both careers.

In his personal life, Mohan Raj was married to Usha, and the couple had two daughters, Jaishma and Kaaviya. Though he originally hailed from Kerala, he eventually settled in Madurai with his family, maintaining strong connections to both his native state and his adopted home.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and State Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan were among the prominent figures who expressed their condolences.