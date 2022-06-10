Adivi Sesh takes Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s legacy ahead

After the reception ‘Major’ received and the impact it has made on audiences, Adivi Sesh recently announced the Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan fund, an attempt to not just take the late Major’s legacy ahead but also help CDS and NDA aspirants across the country.

The plans for this fund will soon be presented to Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, and flagged off! Through this, aspirants from remote corners of the country will receive the training, guidance, and funding for pursuing their dreams of serving the nation.

Talking about this development says Adivi Sesh, “Major is not a film, it’s an emotion so I wanted to announce the ‘Major’ promise! We are going to start a fund in the name of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan for CDS and NDA aspirants across the country.

Lots of people from villages and small towns don’t know how to apply or go about the process, they don’t have money for the textbooks or the guidance for the training institutes. We will provide that guidance, training, and funding and it will start with me. I will contribute to the fund and encourage my friends and fellow actors to as well. I will do everything in my power to make sure Major Sandeep’s legacy is not among the unsung heroes but the sung heroes.”

Adivi Sesh is the most celebrated star in current times with the overwhelming reception of his film ‘Major’ that traces the inspirational journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and his bravery and sacrifice in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The ‘Major’ fever hit the nation like wildfire, with audiences stepping out of theatre screens moved, emotional, and with a deep sense of pride and respect.