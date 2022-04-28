Aditya Roy Kapur’s ‘Om: The Battle Within’ teaser is OUT!

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur unveiled the power-packed first teaser of his upcoming film ‘Om: The Battle Within.’ Ever since Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi starrer action-thriller ‘OM: The Battle Within’ was announced fans have been eagerly waiting to see the film.

Loaded with solid action sequences — relentless firing, killing, and bombarding, the teaser of the film is sure to raise the bar of the action. The film also stars Sanjana Sanghi of Dil Bechara fame. She did not feature in the less than a minute-long teaser but shared it on Instagram. The film has been directed by Kapil Verma.

The teaser opens with a man saying in Hindi, “Who am I? I don’t remember anything,” followed by a child screaming “papa” and an older man saying, “Run Rishi, run.” A glimpse of a burning pyre is seen.

Moments later, Aditya Roy Kapur’s commando avatar attacks men on a ship, beating them up and throwing them into the air with his kicks and punches. His voice says in the background, “Some battles have to be fought over and over again, to win,” as he continues to perform one stunt after another, including paragliding as he fights against someone. Fiery scenes of a chopper crash and blasts are abundant in the teaser.

Taking to his Instagram, Aditya shared the video and wrote, “Ek ladai ko jeetne ke liye usse kai baar ladna padta hai. #OMTeaser out now. #OM: The battle within-releasing on 1st July 2022.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @adityaroykapur

Sharing the OM teaser on Instagram, Sanjana wrote, “A glimpse into #OM. Ek ladai ko jeetne ke liye usse kai baar ladna padta hai (Some battles have to be fought over and over again, to win). #OM: The Battle Within, releasing in Theatres Worldwide July 1st 2022.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96)

Aditya was last seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo. Besides OM, he also has Thadam remake and a mini TV series in his kitty. Sanjana also has one more film in pipeline.