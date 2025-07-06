Sara Ali Khan drops BTS moments with Aditya Roy Kapur as ‘Metro…In Dino’ releases

Sara Ali Khan is all heart and excitement as her latest film ‘Metro…In Dino’ opens in cinemas. The film, directed by Anurag Basu and co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, released on Friday and marks another romantic, layered narrative woven through life in the city.

To mark the occasion, Sara took to Instagram to share a bunch of behind-the-scenes photos from the sets, some candid, some goofy, featuring herself, Aditya Roy Kapur, and director Anurag Basu.

She also added a poetic touch to her celebration with her signature shayari style.

“Humari Metro nikal chuki hai. And the next stop is the theatre right near you. A love story for every age, every stage. Asli theatrical experience,” she wrote.

Sara Ali Khan shares pictures with Aditya Roy Kapur:

But the celebrations didn’t end there. Sara also received a heartfelt message from her aunt, Saba Pataudi, who dug into her archives to share nostalgic childhood memories.

Saba, known for being the emotional anchor of the Pataudi family, posted old photos of little Sara, including one with a giant teddy bear, and penned a warm message filled with affection.

“Sara… While I don’t travel in a metro 😉 I sure wish I’d been there on this journey with you! Babysitting you, watching you grow… from sitting in my lap to hugging your teddy as tall as you!” Saba wrote.

She recalled sweet memories of Sara’s protective love for her pet Iggy and the family bonds she treasures, mentioning Sara’s grandmother and father too.

She ended with a proud blessing: “So proud. Love you always. Keep shining.”

Sara reshared the post with gratitude, clearly moved by the personal throwback on such a big day in her career.

‘Metro…In Dino’ isn’t just another romantic film. It connects multiple stories across generations, from youthful crushes to mature companionship, unfolding in the chaos and charm of an urban landscape.

A spiritual successor to Basu’s much-loved ‘Life in a… Metro’ (2007), the film brings together a stellar ensemble including Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, and Anupam Kher.

Known for his ability to capture complex emotions in city life, Anurag Basu returns with a refreshing perspective on modern relationships.