These Bollywood men are out here making street style look more fab than ever

Bollywood men experiment with fashion, and a few of them are rewriting the rules of casualwear, bringing flair, texture, and personality to what used to be just another T-shirt and jeans look.

Whether it’s printed shirts, bold jackets or vintage aesthetics, these actors are making the streets their runway.

Let’s break down how they’re redefining streetstyle in their own unique ways.

1. Aayush Sharma

Aayush Sharma is no stranger to sharp dressing, and this time he’s gone bold with a printed shirt that instantly catches the eye.

Paired with plain pants, the look is a masterclass in balance; loud on top, simple on the bottom. It’s the kind of outfit that whispers “I’ve got taste” without screaming for attention.

Clean, calculated, and very cool.

2. Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is the guy who could wear a curtain and still look runway-ready. His latest fit? A vibrant colour-blocked printed shirt teamed with matching baggy trousers.

It’s edgy without being overwhelming, loud but coordinated, the kind of look that turns grocery runs into paparazzi moments.

Vicky proves streetstyle isn’t about trends; it’s about confidence.

3. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor’s fashion evolution has been a ride, and we’re loving this high-fashion pitstop. He rocks a rugged muddy-grey denim jacket over a printed tee and classic straight-fit jeans.

It’s laid-back with a side of drama. Shahid doesn’t just dress up; he delivers a full vibe.

That weathered jacket? Might as well be a superhero cape.

4. Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur sticks to the basics, but in a way that feels fresh and intentional. His look gives off serious ’90s nostalgia with a sprinkle of indie-cinema brooding charm.

Think comfy silhouettes, muted tones, and a quietly cool attitude.

He’s proof that when done right, simplicity is a statement.

5. Avinash Tiwary

Avinash Tiwary is stepping into the fashion limelight with a brown-on-brown outfit that plays with texture and detail. It’s rich, warm, and deliberate.

The cherry on top? Black leather boots that ground the look with authority.

He’s clearly entering a new style chapter, and we’re all for it.

6. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan’s casual game is built on one strong foundation, a love for layering. In his latest outing, he wears an all-black vest and pants combo, but it’s the beige jacket that adds the edge.

It’s simple, it’s sharp, and it screams “I didn’t try too hard” (even though we know he did, just a little).

From breezy prints to rugged jackets, these Bollywood men are redefining what streetstyle can look like; cool, comfortable, and seriously stylish.

Whether you’re heading out for brunch or just grabbing coffee, let these looks inspire you to upgrade your casual wardrobe.