Aditi Saigal aka Dot drops single ‘Girls Night’

Aditi Saigal, also known as Dot from The Archies, has just dropped her latest single, “Girls Night”. The song, unveiled on January 10 via Saigal’s Instagram, celebrates the essence of deep friendships and the joy they bring. In a heartfelt statement, Dot expressed that the track is a tribute to her two closest friends, emphasizing the warmth and safety found in their gatherings filled with laughter, meaningful conversations, and, of course, plenty of wine.

“‘Girls Night’ is OUT TODAY! Link in bio. A song for all the lil girl gangs (and other kindsa friend gangs) which make us happy and warm and safe. Where we can talk about anything. @akshakini @bangxbang_ this one is yours only. Thank you @prxnv thank you for the stellar cover artwork!!” Dot shared on her Instagram post, acknowledging the special bond she shares with her friends.

The inspiration behind “Girls Night” lies in the shared experiences, both light-hearted and profound, that Dot encounters with her friends. According to her, the song aims to encapsulate the unique dynamics of their friendship, where they navigate through the complexities of life together.

Aditi Saigal’s artistic journey extends beyond acting, as she embarked on her piano endeavors at the tender age of six, progressing into music composition by the age of 12. Collaborating with fellow artists from One World College of Music during her college years, Saigal further explored her musical talents, eventually venturing into singing as part of a band. In 2017, she gained widespread recognition with the viral hit ‘Everybody Dances to Techno,’ accumulating over 500,000 plays.

The multi-talented artist released her first extended play (EP), titled “Khamotion,” in July 2021, showcasing her versatility and musical prowess. Beyond her musical achievements, Saigal made a notable acting debut in 2023. She portrayed Ethel Muggs in Zoya Akhtar’s film, The Archies.

As “Girls Night” hits the airwaves, Aditi Saigal invites listeners to join the celebration of genuine friendships. Through her melodic exploration of shared experiences, she wants bonds that make life a little more manageable. The track, laden with sincerity and infectious rhythm, is poised to become an anthem for friend circles everywhere.