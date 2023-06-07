Adipurush: Reviving the ancient essence or “Kalyug ki Ramayan”

The highly anticipated mythological movie of 2023 “Adipurush”, is all set to hit the big screens on 16th of June. With the synthesis of traditional storytelling and modern cinematic techniques, the film is seeking to transport its audience into the magical world of Ramayana through its breathtaking visual effects. Fueled by the final trailer, the film has sparked both admiration and critique, while some praised this innovative approach others have raised concern over the potential dilution of sacred text’s essence.

In the recent pre-release event of the film, the filmmaker Om Raut was moved to tears as he spoke about lord Hanuman, recalling his mother’s beliefs he shared ‘As per my mother, whenever Ramayana is recited, the divine presence of hanuman is felt.” And urged to reserve one empty seat for the presence of lord hanuman at all the places where the film will be screened. The steadfast adherence to uphold the sacred, spiritual and cultural legacy deeply resonated with fans and devotees.

With the final trailer launch of Om Raut’s film, starring Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Prabhas the film will be released in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. With a staggering budget of 500 crore and two years of relentless dedication, the film promises to deliver an unprecedented visual spectacle. But the crucial question is can the film reach viewers’ expectations without hurting the deep-rooted sentiments?

Mixed reaction emerges from the viewers, while some label it as ”kalyug ka Ramayan” and question Prabhu Ram’s aggressive appearance. Others wail about the absence of the emotional essence of the original Ramayana. The film leans strongly towards hyper-realistic war movies overshadowing the core of the epic tale. In contrast, supporters applaud the film’s innovative use of VFX and the seamless blend of ancient mythology with modern aesthetics, praising it for its unique vibe.

Will the film successfully redefine the standards of Indian cinema or will it encounter the ire of those protective of Ramayan’s sacredness? The answer lies within the eagerly awaited release of this cinematic spectacle.