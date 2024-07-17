Adele takes break from music, explores new creative ventures

In a surprising turn, Adele, the renowned British singer-songwriter, has revealed she’s hitting pause on making new music to explore other creative avenues. Recently sharing her thoughts with People magazine, Adele expressed her desire for a substantial break from music to delve into different artistic ventures.

“I don’t have any plans for new music at all,” Adele disclosed. “I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while.” Known for her powerhouse vocals and emotive lyrics, Adele has built an illustrious career marked by her introspective albums that resonate deeply with fans worldwide.

Adele’s journey in music has been punctuated by deliberate pauses between albums. From her debut ’19’ in 2008 to the chart-topping ’21’ in 2011, followed by ’25’ in 2015 and her latest ’30’ in 2021, each release has been eagerly awaited and critically acclaimed.

Advertisement

In a candid interview late last year, Adele admitted she hadn’t even considered new music. “I have to wait for a feeling,” she explained. “If I get antsy, that’s when I know I have to go to the studio, and I am the opposite of antsy right now.”

While taking time away from music, Adele has hinted at exploring other creative avenues. She revealed a keen interest in acting, expressing a desire for a specific role in a movie. “That’s the only role I ever want,” she shared, “because I think I’d nail it. I think I’d do really, really, really good at it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele)

Despite her hiatus from recording, fans can still catch Adele live as she gears up for a series of residency shows in Germany. Set to perform at the Munich Messe Arena from August 2 to August 24, these concerts mark her return to European stages after a six-year absence. Adele’s announcement on Instagram earlier this year reflected her excitement, describing it as a perfect way to cap off this phase of her life and career with shows closer to home.

Adele’s decision to step back from music underscores her commitment to personal growth and exploration. While her fans eagerly await her return to the studio, Adele’s focus on broader creative pursuits promises to unveil new facets of her artistic talents.