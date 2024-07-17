Taylor Swift delights Milan fans in Eras Tour despite bug mishap

Taylor Swift was on cloud nine after her recent performances in Milan, describing them as a “dream come true” amidst her Eras Tour. The pop icon took to social media to express her heartfelt thanks to the Milanese crowds who made the shows unforgettable.

In a post on July 15, Swift gushed, “WOW. MILAN. Those were truly 2 of my favorite crowds ever.” She was overwhelmed by the passion and warmth of her fans, thanking them in Italian, “Grazi mille!! We’ll be back!!”

However, the shows weren’t without their unexpected moments. Taylor Swift, known for her candidness, shared a quirky incident where she accidentally swallowed a bug during her performance of secret songs. “I knew it would happen ’cause there’s so many bugs here tonight,” she chuckled, trying to calm the concerned audience while seamlessly continuing her set.

Fashion was also in the spotlight as Swift dazzled in a new Roberto Cavalli minidress, personally designed by creative director Fausto Puglisi, who attended the show. Her wardrobe change during “Tortured Poets Department” wowed fans, showcasing a stunning white gown adorned with the phrase “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?”

The adoration from the crowd was palpable as they serenaded Swift with chants of “Sei Bellissima,” Italian for “you are very beautiful.” The moment left the Grammy winner visibly touched by their affection.

Despite a minor piano malfunction during a mashup performance of “Getaway Car” and “Out of the Woods,” Swift’s professionalism shone through as she joked with the audience and swiftly moved on with the show.

The European leg of the Eras Tour is in full swing, with upcoming performances at Germany’s Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen from July 17-19. Swift’s tour will span across Germany, Poland, Austria, and England before concluding in the United States from October 18 through December 8.

Fans worldwide eagerly await her next performances, knowing each show brings unexpected surprises and unforgettable moments from the beloved pop sensation.