Actress Chrisann Pereira back after 4-month Sharjah ordeal

Actress Chrisann Pereira, who was embroiled in a fake drug case in Sharjah, returned home early Thursday morning to a tearful welcome after four months, her family said here.

As Chrisann landed in Mumbai, she was greeted with a loving bear-hug by her brother Kevin Pereira and other relatives, as she cried inconsolably at the reunion after a long separation.

On April 1, she had gone to Sharjah for some professional assignments but unwittingly became a drug mule and was caught by the Sharjah authorities in the fake narcotics case.

Consequently, Chrisann spent around three weeks in jail, but with prompt help from Mumbai Police, she was eventually acquitted of all the charges against her.

Finally, after overcoming more delays and legal hurdles, she was able to catch a flight for a ‘ghar-wapasi’ to her overjoyed mother Premila, father Mark, Kevin and other family members and friends, ending the nightmarish ordeal in a foreign land.