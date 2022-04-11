Actor and Screenwriter Shivkumar Subramaniam passes away

On Monday morning, Veteran actor and screenplay writer Shiv Kumar Subramaniam, who is renowned for films like 2 states, Meenakshi Sunderashwar and Hichki dies, film industry mourns the loss. The last rites of the actor were conducted at Mokshdham Hindu Shamshanbhoomi in Mumbai on April 11. The cause of his demise is still unknown.



He was a screenplay writer for the films like ‘Parinda, 1942: A love story’ and ‘Hazaro Khawishein Aisi’. For which he was awarded a Filmfare award for Best Screenplay for Parinda and Best Story for Hazaron Khawishesh Aisi. The height of his fame reached its peak after he had performed in the TV show ‘Mukti Bandhan’, in which he played the lead role.

Indian film director, writer, actor, and producer, Hansal Mehta takes Instagram to mourn the demise of the Actor and has shared a picture post with a message.

Filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Ashoke Pandit shared their condolences over Shiv’s death.

Shiv is survived by his wife, Divya. Two months ago, his son Jehan had died of a brain tumour.