Actor Ali Fazal credits ‘Mirzapur’ for opening new doors in his career

The much-awaited season 3 of one of the most publicly celebrated series, “Mirzapur”, is all set to stream on July 5. Ahead of its release, actor Ali Fazal talked about the positive impact of the series on his career. He played the role of Guddu Pandit in the action-packed series.

In the interview with Free Press Journal, he was asked if Guddu’s character played a turning point in his life that helped him gain international recognition.

Fazal also reflected on how the series opened new doors for him and even contributed to providing him with new opportunities in Hollywood in a unique way.

He also shared that Season 3 will take a different trajectory from its predecessor by focusing on a more thrilling narrative and intense drama, enough to keep the audience glued to their seats till the end.

An important addition this year is the introduction of hand-to-hand fight scenes. He hinted that the storyline will witness the death of key characters and the introduction of new faces. He also revealed that the preparation for his role was both distinct and enjoyable.

The season3 ‘s storyline continues from the explosive events of the last season. The star-studded cast returning for this season includes Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Isha Talwar, Rasika Duggal, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha, alongside Ali Fazal.

The announcement of the series has left fans brimming with excitement and anticipation about the course of the series which ended last season with popular character Munna Bhaiya’s demise. The beloved series’ final season will be streamed on July 5 on Amazon Prime Video.