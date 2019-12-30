As veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan was felicitated with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Sunday evening, son, Abhishek Bachchan celebrated the momentous occasion on social media.

The Manmarziyaan actor posted a picture on his official Instagram handle with his happy parents and wrote, “A memory to cherish. Dadasaheb Phalke Award. #theparentals.”

The picture seems to have been taken inside an airplane.

It shows the Bachchans in a chain-embrace all happy and grinning ear-to-ear.

In another post that Abhishek shared featuring a solo picture of his father, he wrote, “My inspiration. My hero. Congratulations Pa on the Dadasaheb Phalke award. We are all so, so proud of you. Love you.”

Amitabh Bachchan also gave glimpses into his special moment on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, and wrote, “My immense gratitude and respect for this moment.”

President Ram Nath Kovind presented India’s highest film honour to Mr Bachchan at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

“When this award was announced, a doubt arose in my mind: if this is an indication for me to sit at home and relax after working for so many years? There is some more work I have to finish and certain possibilities are coming up where I may get a chance to do some work,” Amitabh Bachchan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The megastar shared pictures of the award ceremony on his Tumblr blog and wrote, “.. I am in pride for the recognition .. I am in pride for the recognition of my profession .. I am in pride of my Country and my Film Industry ..”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Badla alongside Taapsee Pannu.

His upcoming films include Gulabo Sitabo, Chehre and Jhund.

Mr Bachchan has been unwell for quite some time and posted updates about his health on his blog on Tumblr.

View this post on Instagram A memory to cherish. #dadasahebphalkeaward #theparentals A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Dec 29, 2019 at 10:35am PST