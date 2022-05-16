Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan replies to trolls with fresh birthday pics and special message

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan was recently trolled for her birthday pics in which she was seen celebrating in a bikini. Netizens slammed her a lot for wearing a bikini in front of her father. Now she has posted more fresh photos from her 25th birthday celebration.

Responding to the trolls, Ira has shared a series of photos, and this time, the pictures also feature actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who has often been linked to Aamir. Sharing the post, Ira Khan wrote, “If everyone is done hating and trolling my last birthday photo dump… here are some more!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

The last picture showed her giving a peck on the cheek of the ‘Dangal’ actress Fatima Sana Shaikh as they clicked a selfie together.

While a lot of people on the Internet flooded Ira’s comments section raising questions about her choice of wearing a swimsuit in front of her father, playback singer Sona Mohapatra, who has sung ‘Bedardi Raja’ from Aamir’s 2011 release ‘Delhi Belly’, came to Ira’s defense. She hit back at trolls.

Sona wrote, “All the people outraging about Ira Khan’s choice of attire or linking it to what Aamir Khan said, did or didn’t in the past please note; she is 25. A free, thinking, adult woman. Is exercising her choices. Doesn’t need her dad’s approval or yours. BUZZ off. #Patriachy #India.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SONA (@sonamohapatra)

-with inputs from IANS.