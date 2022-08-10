Aamir Khan roasts KJo over Koffee: ‘Just 10 people dancing at your b’day bash’

Aamir Khan roasted filmmaker Karan Johar on his own show ‘Koffee With Karan’, where the Bollywood superstar and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan were invited as guests.

Karan spoke about how ‘anti-social’ Aamir is and how he is often awkward at parties. He even shared that the actor goes to a corner and would speak to just one or two people. The filmmaker went on to call Aamir a ‘party pooper’ too.

Aamir denied the funny accusation and roasted Karan over his 50th birthday bash and the trio broke into a laughter post that.

The actor complained about how loud the music is at parties, because of which it isn’t easy for people to either talk or listen. He said that there were hardly 10 people on the dance floor in Karan’s birthday bash while others were busy trying to talk to one another.

Aamir’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ co-star Kareena tried to correct him and said that dance in parties generally starts after 2 am and one has to vibe on their own songs after a shot or two instead of sitting in a corner.

The ‘Dangal’ star replied that there is no need for such loud music at parties.