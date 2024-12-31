Aamir Khan Productions applauds Allu Arjun and team for historic feat of ‘Pushpa 2’

The box office juggernaut ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has taken Indian cinema to new heights, raking in an astonishing historic ₹1,705 crore worldwide in just 21 days. Released on December 5, 2024, the film has become the fastest Indian movie to cross the ₹1,000-crore mark, achieving this feat within a mere seven days.

Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, and directed by Sukumar, the action-packed sequel has captivated audiences globally.

The electrifying performances, gripping storyline, and exceptional production quality have made ‘Pushpa 2’ a landmark in Indian filmmaking.

The overwhelming success of the film has sparked celebrations across the industry. Among the many congratulatory messages, Aamir Khan Productions took to Instagram to extend their heartfelt wishes to the ‘Pushpa 2’ team.

The message read: “Huge congratulations from AKP to the entire team of PUSHPA 2: THE RULE for the blockbuster success of the film! Wishing you continued success onwards and upwards. Love, Team AKP.”

This warm gesture met with an equally gracious response from Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind historic feat of ‘Pushpa 2’.

On social media, they replied: “Thank you, @AKPPL_Official ❤‍ The success of #Pushpa2TheRule is a true reflection of Indian cinema’s potential. Wishing you all at AKP a Happy New Year.”

The collaboration between Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers, with music by T-Series, has clearly struck gold. Fans have thronged theaters in record numbers, turning every screening into a celebration.