Aamir Ali wraps up webseries ‘The Good Wife’

Television actor Aamir Ali, who is known for his stint on the hit show ‘FIR’, took to his Instagram handle to share an update about the wrapping up of his upcoming web series ‘The Good Wife’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amir Malik (@aamirali)

He wrote: “N it’s a wrap.. Suparn Verma thank u for being u always n keeping an amazing vibe on ur sets, it’s infectious n the whole unit is amazing coz of u Hope I suprised u, n u know I love u (sic).”

Aamir has been part of several TV shows such as ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’, ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki’, ‘Dilli Wali Thakur Girls’ and many more. He also worked in movies like ‘I Hate Luv Storys’.

The 45-year old actor expressed his gratitude to Bollywood star Kajol and Kubra Sait, who became part of the series along with him.

He added: “Kubbra Sait thxx for being an amazing costar my sweet, ur a female version of Suparn n always stay pagal.. love u to. Kajol ma’am now I’m a bigger fan of urs.. Thxx for being soo lovely. To the whole team (sic).”

The actor further mentioned: “I’ve cropped everything n only the faces as can’t reveal the look.”

‘The Good Wife’ is an upcoming legal and political drama directed by Suparn Verma. It stars Kajol and Aamir Ali. The series will be soon streaming on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.