Parineeti Chopra to star in her first web series, a mystery thriller

After impressing audiences with her role in ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, Parineeti Chopra is ready to step into the world of web series with a gripping mystery thriller.

The yet-to-be-titled project, directed by Rensil D’Silva (‘Ungli’, ‘Kurbaan’), will mark her debut in the streaming space.

Advertisement

The web series is going to premiere on Netflix and features an ensemble cast, including Parineeti, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, and Chaitannya Choudhry. Adding to the stellar lineup are Sumeet Vyas, Soni Razdan, and Harleen Sethi.

Advertisement

Produced by Siddharth P Malhotra (‘Maharaj’) and Sapna Malhotra of Alchemy Productions, the show promises an engaging blend of suspense and intrigue. The creators have expressed their enthusiasm for the collaboration, emphasizing how Netflix provides a creative space to push storytelling boundaries.

“We are happy to collaborate on this noir mystery thriller with Netflix, a platform that allows us to experiment and tell unique stories. With such a talented cast and Parineeti making her web series debut, we can’t wait for audiences to experience this gripping tale,” shared Siddharth Malhotra and Rensil D’Silva in a statement.

Parineeti Chopra’s last outing in ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ showcased her in a powerful role alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film narrated the real-life story of Punjab’s legendary singer Amar Singh Chamkila. He rose to fame in the 1980s but met a tragic end when assassins took his life at 27.

Parineeti played the role of Amarjot Kaur, Chamkila’s wife and singing partner, earning accolades for her performance.