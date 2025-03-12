Karanvir Bohra undergoes massive transformation for his next project ‘Khadaan’

Prominent television actor Karanvir Bohra has been roped in to play Mahipal, a menacing local thug in the forthcoming web series “Khandaan”.

In order to fit the part, the actor underwent one of his most dramatic transformations yet. Shedding his signature sharp-suited villainous persona he opted for a raw, rugged, and unfiltered look in “Khadaan”. Draped in a lungi, adorned with heavy gold chains, and exuding unrestrained intensity, he embodied Mahipal with a commanding screen presence.

Reflecting on his impressive transformation, Karanvir said, “Mahipal is unlike any character I’ve played before—he’s loud, fierce, unpredictable, and powerful. He asserts dominance not just through his actions but through his entire aura. From his attire and gold chains to his unapologetic attitude, it’s a complete departure from anything I’ve done in the past. Physically preparing for the role was intense, demanding rigorous training and discipline.”

Sharing his experience on set, Karanvir revealed that staying in character from morning to evening took a lot of energy.

He added, “Working on ‘Khadaan’ has been an exhilarating journey. Staying in character from morning to evening took a lot of energy, but I gave it my all. I’ve tried my best to bring my A-game forward—now, it’s up to the audience.”

Billed as a gripping fusion of suspense, action, and folklore, the series is set against a mysterious village shadowed by a sinister past.

The show follows the tale of the renowned inspector Veer Pratap Singh as he unravels long-buried secrets within the community, leading to an electrifying confrontation with Mahipal.

Packed with ardent action sequences, edge-of-the-seat drama, and a mystery steeped in folklore, “Khadaan” promises to be a must-watch thriller that keeps audiences hooked till the very last moment.

“Khandaan” is slated to stream exclusively on Hungama OTT from March 11, 2025.